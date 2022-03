Jenn Greene is known for getting things done in her community. Since moving to Mobile nine years ago, she helped found two Mobile nonprofit organizations, the Delta Bike Project and Delta Dogs, and she volunteers with and serves on the board of the American Black and Tan Coonhound Rescue. And that’s just in her spare time. She also works for the city as director of programs and project management, in charge of all grant-funded major restorative projects in Mobile.

