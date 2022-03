With WWE WrestleMania 38 happening on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 in Dallas, the capacity is expected to reach over 100,000 each night. With that large of a crowd, it’s being reported that WWE has been pulling out all the stops to try to sell out the show, including contacting WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin for a potential return for the first time in 19 years to face Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion added fuel to that fire by chirping Texas on social media and on this past Monday’s RAW.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO