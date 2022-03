The Buffalo Sabres have good news for their season ticket-holders about a 2022-23 season they hope will see the team finally make inroads in the standings. Prices in KeyBank Center will go up an average of only 1% for next season in notices being sent to customers on Monday. But prices of many seats are going down or staying flat, and even customers whose seats are scheduled to see an increase can retain their current price for next season if they renew their seats by March 18 as part of a promotion the team is dubbing "Ice Your Price."

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO