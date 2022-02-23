ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium

Ultrasound and sMRI Imaging of the Equine Foot Compared

By Christa Lesté-Lasserre, MA
Cover picture for the articleA recent study in Belgium compared the use of ultrasound and standing magnetic resonance imaging (sMRI) to identify issues within the equine podotrochlear apparatus (the atomical features involved in what’s commonly known as navicular syndrome or disease). The researchers found the two modalities complemented each other, with ultrasound detecting more deep...

