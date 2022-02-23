Ultrasound and sMRI Imaging of the Equine Foot Compared

The idea of applying ultrasound (US) as a green activation method in chemical transformations, especially in catalytic alcohol oxidations, technically and ecologically appeals to chemists. In the present work, as an attempt to fulfill the idea of designing an eco-friendly system to oxidize alcoholic substrates into corresponding aldehydes, we developed multifunctional tungstate-decorated CQD base catalyst, A-CQDs/W, and examined its sonooxidation performance in presence of H2O2 as a green oxidant in aqua media. By comparing the catalyst performance in oxidize benzyl alcohol as a testing model to benzaldehydeÂ (BeOH) prior and after US irradiation-trace vs 93%- the key role of ultrasonic irradiation in achieving high yield is completely appreciated. Exceptional thermal and compression condition that is created as a result of acoustic waves is in charge of unparalleled yield results in this type of activation method. The immense degree of reagent interaction in this method, ensures the maximum yield in notably low time, which in turn leads to decrease in the number of unreacted reagents and by-products. Meanwhile, the need for using toxic organic solvents and hazardous oxidants, auxiliaries and phase transfer catalyst (PTC) is completely obviated.
