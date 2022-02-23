Atlanta Dream sign former Georgia player Maya Caldwell to training-camp deal
The Dream signed guard Maya Caldwell to a training-camp contract, the team announced Wednesday. Caldwell, 5-foot-11, was selected by the Indiana Fever...www.ajc.com
The Dream signed guard Maya Caldwell to a training-camp contract, the team announced Wednesday. Caldwell, 5-foot-11, was selected by the Indiana Fever...www.ajc.com
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.https://www.ajc.com/
Comments / 0