Atlanta Dream sign former Georgia player Maya Caldwell to training-camp deal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – On Friday, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner asserted that his team was a few shots here and there from being in eighth place in the ACC. On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets looked very much like what they are – a last-place team among the 15 in the standings. Notre Dame tossed in 3-pointers with abandon, and the Jackets responded with a meek offensive performance, resulting in a 90-56 loss for Tech at Purcell Pavilion. The 34-point margin of defeat was the Jackets’ largest of the season as Tech gave up the final 10 points of the game.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO