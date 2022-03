JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Staffing shortages at the Hinds County Detention Center mean gangs often decide whether detainees there can eat. Tuesday, testimony continued in the evidentiary hearing that will determine whether the Raymond Detention Center will be taken over by the federal government. Elizabeth Simpson, the lead court monitor appointed to ensure the county complies with its jail consent decree, testified. She discussed staffing shortages, which have been a major theme during arguments. She also pointed to continued shortfalls in jail reporting.

HINDS COUNTY, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO