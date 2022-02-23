ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gluckstadt names first police chief

By Biancca Ball
 5 days ago

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the City of Gluckstadt announced Commander Wendell Watts will be the city’s first Police Chief.

The decision was made Tuesday, February 15, after a hiring process over the last several months.

Watts is currently a Watch Commander for the City of Madison Police Department, as well as Director of Security for a large security unit at Merit Health Central, overseeing 32 officers and staff. He began his law enforcement career with the City of Jackson Police Department in 1992 and has served as Precinct Officer, Gun Interdiction Unit Officer, K-9 Narcotics Officer, Precinct Sergeant, Detective Sergeant and Commander for the Special Operations Division.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be chosen as the first Police Chief of Gluckstadt. When I first saw the position of Chief of Gluckstadt posted, I knew that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of starting up a police department, and helping the Mayor and Board of Alderman in creating a distinguished and safe City,” he said.

The Aldermen will have the opportunity to ratify the hiring of Commander Watts at the public board meeting on Tuesday, March 8.

