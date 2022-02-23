ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawlhalla gains G.I. Joe collaboration

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft and Blue Mammoth, in collaboration with Hasbro, today announced that Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow from G.I. Joe are now available Brawlhalla as Epic Crossovers. They’re accompanied by an in-game event featuring a new Showdown game mode map, Arashikage Dojo, in which players need...

G.I. JOE characters Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow joins the Brawlhalla universe, making their debut in the platform fighting game. Ubisoft and Hasbro recently partnered up and are now looking to release characters from G.I. JOE in Brawlhalla. The shadow ninjas Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow are officially joining the Brawlhalla roster, Ubisoft announced.
Transformers and G.I. Joe are two of Hasbro's most beloved franchises, but how do you make both franchises even better? By combining them of course, and that's what Hasbro has done with their newest collaboration. We've got your exclusive first look at Hasbro's new Transformers Generations and G.I. Joe Mash-Up creation, which combines the infamous Decepticon villain Megatron with Cobra's H.I.S.S. Tank, and it even comes with a Baroness figure. In fact, Baroness can ride in the cockpit when in tank mode, but she can also add even more firepower by helming the weapons on Megatron's back in Bot Mode. It's a deadly combination, and you can check out the figure up-close starting on the next slide. You can pre-order the figure from Entertainment Earth ($89.99 with free US shipping starting at 1 PM EST), and the official description can be found below. Note that this figure was part of a large reveal of new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures that you can check out here.
Renegade Games has announced GI Joe: Mission Critical, a new cooperative board game that pits players against Cobra Commander. The new board game was announced during Hasbro's GI Joe 40th anniversary stream and will featured detailed miniatures of the various core characters of the series. The game will use the "Guardian System" which was first used in the popular Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid game and expansions.
