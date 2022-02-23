Brawlhalla gains G.I. Joe collaboration

Transformers and G.I. Joe are two of Hasbro's most beloved franchises, but how do you make both franchises even better? By combining them of course, and that's what Hasbro has done with their newest collaboration. We've got your exclusive first look at Hasbro's new Transformers Generations and G.I. Joe Mash-Up creation, which combines the infamous Decepticon villain Megatron with Cobra's H.I.S.S. Tank, and it even comes with a Baroness figure. In fact, Baroness can ride in the cockpit when in tank mode, but she can also add even more firepower by helming the weapons on Megatron's back in Bot Mode. It's a deadly combination, and you can check out the figure up-close starting on the next slide. You can pre-order the figure from Entertainment Earth ($89.99 with free US shipping starting at 1 PM EST), and the official description can be found below. Note that this figure was part of a large reveal of new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures that you can check out here.

