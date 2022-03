Lizzo is still bummed about not getting the part of Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The 33-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer went all out to get the attention of casting directors and producers of the Disney remake, even going as far as posting videos of herself singing in full costume and makeup and tagging Disney in the posts. Ultimately, she landed an audition. But, she didn't get the coveted role. Instead, it went to veteran comedian, Melissa McCarthy.

