NHL

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Thunder's Josh Giddey: Ruled out for Monday's contest

Coach Mark Daigneault said Sunday that Giddey (hip) won't play Monday against the Kings, and the rookie "could miss some time" beyond that, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Giddey was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and as is usually the case with late additions, he was sidelined...
NBA
numberfire.com

Denver's Zeke Nnaji (knee) ruled out on Saturday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nnnaji will miss his fifth straight contest with knee soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to play a role with Denver's second unit against a Kings' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Green's current Saturday projection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Pockets helper Monday

Backstrom recorded an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Backstrom has picked up assists in each of his last two outings after a span of netting just one goal in six games. The 34-year-old set up Conor Sheary's first-period marker Monday. With 16 points, 43 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 22 contests this season, Backstrom has performed well in a second-line role. Given the Capitals' recent struggles, it's fair to wonder if the Swede may be reunited with Alex Ovechkin on the top line soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles in loss

Markkanen ended Monday's 127-122 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes. He also had five turnovers. Markkanen battled an ankle injury before the All-Star break and has struggled with his efficiency in three games since returning. Despite multiple volume scoring efforts, the 24-year-old has shot 34.1 percent from the field over that stretch. Markkanen is a viable source of threes and a capable scoring threat, but Monday serves as a reminder of his high volatility.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Frank Jackson (shoulder) ruled out on Saturday

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (shoulder) will not play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jackson will miss his fourth straight contest with a new shoulder injury after dealing with a back ailment. Expect Hamidou Diallo to play more minutes in a tough spot against a Boston unit ranked second in defensive rating.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA

