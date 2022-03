Foo Fights frontman Dave Grohl just admitted that he didn’t use protective ear monitors while performing because it ‘removed’ him from the ‘natural atmosphere.’. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, 53, has seemingly rocked too hard. He confessed that he’s basically “deaf” and has been for the past 20 years. “I haven’t had them tested in a long time — I mean, I know what they’re gonna say,” he said of his ears on The Howard Stern Show. “You have hearing damage tinnitus in your left ear, more so than your right ear.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO