Elon Musk shows up at Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening party

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Elon Musk attended Kanye West ’s Donda 2 listening party event in Miami .

In multiple videos circulating on social media, the Tesla CEO can be seen chatting to rappers Rick Ross and French Montana at the LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday (22 February).

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, threw a listening party for the sequel to his 10th album, 2021’s Donda.

Ye has a long-lasting friendship with Musk and he encouraged the rapper to run for the US presidency in 2020.

The Independent

The Independent

