Utah State

Gov. Cox provides an update on Afghan arrivals to Utah

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox will kicked off Afghan Day on the Hill, providing updates on Wednesday, Feb. 23 about Afghan arrivals to Utah along with housing needs, next steps and legislation that will directly impact this group.

Cox announced that nearly all of the 900 Afghans assigned to Utah for resettlement have arrived. He’s asking Utahns to help secure long-term housing for the remaining 220 individuals which would require 50 units.

“We recognize the housing challenges being felt throughout the state,” said Gov. Cox. “We also know that having a safe and secure place to live is a critical need for Afghans building a new life in Utah. Our goal is to have everyone housed by the end of March.”

State efforts will now shift towards a phase two which involves education, training and employment. Utah’s resettlement agencies and Refugee Services Office is working together to ensure families have what they need to be successful in their new home.

Several bills, including H.B. 163, are focused on aiding Afghan refugees. H.B. 163 would provide translation access to obtain driver’s licenses.

In August 2021, the U.S. evacuated more than 60,000 vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan. Utah will resettle just over 900 arrivals, who mostly received humanitarian parole to enter the country.

Federal funds will be used to help cover initial resettlement costs, including housing, case management, food and other expenses.

“The Afghans now in Utah were critical allies to the U.S. government in Afghanistan and they bring a host of talents, abilities and life experience to our labor force,” said Gov. Cox. “They arrived in Utah with permission to work and we are helping them secure good jobs. They will be a wonderful addition in filling much-needed vacancies in the state.”

Money raised through the Utah Afghan Community Fund will fill in gaps where federal dollars are insufficient. The Fund has reached its goal of raising $1 million based on an assessment of needs done by the state’s Refugee Services Office and two resettlement agencies: International Rescue Committee and Catholic Community Services.

The state will extend services through the Refugee Services Office to help provide education, training and employment support.

