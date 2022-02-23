ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Restoring Palace of Westminster without rehoming MPs could take 76 years

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5duC_0eMsGMYr00

Restoring the Palace of Westminster without finding a new home for MPs could take up to 76 years, with a repairs bill reaching £22 billion, a new report shows.

In an initial assessment of the cost and schedule for action required to save the palace, and an analysis of how this would be impacted by keeping MPs on site, the project’s sponsor body and delivery authority looked at a range of possible scenarios for carrying out the work.

The cheapest option would involve a “full decant” of the palace for between 12 and 20 years, with the work costing in the region of £7 billion to £13 billion.

In this scenario, with MPs elsewhere for much of the time, the report estimated the restoration would take between 19 and 28 years.

If MPs were to maintain a “continued presence” in the palace, where “all essential and highly desirable functions could be accommodated but in more condensed space”, it found that the work would cost more and take longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242AFV_0eMsGMYr00

In one scenario, business would remain within the Commons Chamber “until such a point is reached whereby all operations are transferred to another space within the Palace of Westminster (assumed to be the House of Lords Chamber), to allow the rest of the work to proceed”, the report said.

It estimated this would boost restoration costs to between £9.5 billion and £18.5 billion, taking 26 to 43 years.

And in a third possible scenario – which would cost the most and take the longest – business would remain within the Chamber “throughout the entirety of the restoration and renewal programme of works”, with “no transfer”.

It is estimated this would cost between £11 billion and £22 billion and take in the region of 46 to 76 years.

“In this scenario we have assumed an extended recess period (mid-July to mid-Oct), and that there would be no recall to the historic House of Commons Chamber during that period,” the report added.

The study found there would be “a number of key risks” associated with a “continued presence scenario”, including fire safety; compliance with health and safety legislation; noise and vibration; lack of provision for a recall of the House of Commons; and changes to parliamentary business, including ways of working and possible changes to parliamentary procedure.

All costs are given as current day prices, and exclude the impact on House of Commons and House of Lords budgets.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Parliament restoration could take 76 years if MPs don’t go elsewhere

Keeping MPs at Westminster while Parliament is refurbished would mean the work could take up to 76 years, an official report has found. An initial assessment of how much work would be required to save the Palace of Westminster, which is in urgent need of repairs and safety alterations, found that the slower pace needed to allow the Commons to continue operating could mean more than 15 general elections pass before the refurbishment is completed.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Restoring Parliament could take 76 YEARS and cost up to £22BILLION if MPs refuse to leave while the work is carried out, warns new report

Restoring the Palace of Westminster could take 76 years and cost up to £22billion if MPs refuse to leave while the work is carried out, according to a new official report. The Houses of Parliament Restoration & Renewal Programme today published an assessment of how much it could cost and how long it could take if MPs decide against a full decant.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson criticises RT and calls for Ofcom review

Boris Johnson has criticised news channel RT for “peddling” material that is “doing a lot of damage to the truth” and called for Ofcom to look at if it is “infringing the rules of this country”.The Prime Minister, speaking at the Ukrainian Cathedral of the Holy Family on Sunday evening, said if he had the power to ban the channel he would.It came after the EU announced it will ban the channel.Mr Johnson said: “We have a principle in this country that we don’t allow politicians to ban this or that media organisation.“And that’s the way we do it.“And I think we’re...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palace Of Westminster#Uk#The Commons Chamber#House Of Commons Chamber
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Westminster will not take lectures from SNP over 'job-destroying' policies, says Kwasi Kwarteng

The Government must "militate" against the "job-destroying" policies of the SNP, the Business Secretary has said. Asked by Stephen Flynn, the party's business spokesman, whether the Conservatives would "give back... after taking out some £375billion from Scotland's natural resources", Mr Kwarteng insisted he would take "no lectures" from opposition north of the border.
POLITICS
The Independent

Immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians in UK, PM announces

Boris Johnson has announced that immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK as they flee the Russian invasion.The move comes after the Government faced intense criticism over failing to relax the visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals earlier this week.In a statement on Sunday, Downing Street said the measure will “benefit many thousands of people who at this moment are making desperate choices about their future”.The UK will send £40m more in aid to provide vital medical supplies and assistance to Ukraine, widening economic and military support to bolster the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Greek lawmaker, ex-minister Marietta Giannakou dies at 70

Marietta Giannakou, a former Greek education minister and a veteran lawmaker with the country's ruling conservative New Democracy party, has died at 70, the military hospital at which she had been treated recently announced Sunday.Giannakou had had a history of health problems, including a recent fall at home, a heart attack six years ago and the amputation of a leg in 2008, due to complications from diabetes.Giannakou, a neuropsychiatrist by training, came under fire when she served as an education minister from 2004 to 2007. The left-wing opposition vociferously objected to university reforms, while she also faced criticism from...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon calls on Home Office to lift Ukraine visa rules ‘immediately’

Scotland’s First Minister has called on the UK Government to scrap visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict with immediate effect.In a tweet on Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon said the Home Office must give entry now on humanitarian grounds “to any Ukrainian seeking refuge in the UK”, and to “sort paperwork later.”She described the UK immigration system as “inhumane” and “indefensible.”Ms Sturgeon pointed to Ireland, whose Justice Minister Helen McEntee said on Sunday that her department had reacted quickly to put in place a visa waiver scheme for Ukrainian nationals hoping to enter Ireland.Chief executive of Scottish Refugee Council (SRC) Sabir...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson vows to be ‘generous’ with fleeing Ukrainians – but falls short of welcoming all refugees

Boris Johnson vowed that the UK will be “very generous” with Ukrainian refugees coming to Britain – but stopped short of scrapping visa requirements for all those fleeing the war. In a speech to a Sunday service at a Ukrainian cathedral in London, the prime minister said that the UK “cannot shut our eyes” to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which he said resulted in “the darkest times in modern memory” for Ukrainians.At the Ukrainian Cathedral of the Holy Family, in Mayfair, Mr Johnson said the UK has a system that grants people permission to enter for the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Johnson pledges to get more arms to beleaguered Ukrainian forces

Boris Johnson has said Britain will do all it can to get more arms to the beleaguered Ukrainian military as Russian forces continue to threaten Kyiv.The Prime Minister spoke again on Sunday evening to President Volodymyr Zelensky who told him the next 24 hours would a “crucial period” for his country.A Ukrainian delegation is due to meet the Russians “without precondition” on Monday on the border with Belarus, although Mr Zelensky has indicated he sees little prospect of any meaningful dialogue.In the meantime, Russian and Ukrainian forces have again been engaged in heavy fighting ahead of the widely expected assault...
FIFA
The Independent

US citizens told to consider immediately leaving Russia

US citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately as an increasing number of airlines cancel flights in and out of the country, the State Department has warned.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Sunday that the European Union is also shutting down EU airspace to Russia.“US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available,” said a security alert dated 27 February posted on the web site of US Embassy in Moscow.It also asked American citizens to have “a contingency plan that does not rely on US government assistance.”A string of European countries, including Germany, France...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Johnson fast-tracks plans to tackle Russian ‘dirty money’ in UK

The Government is fast-tracking plans to tackle “dirty money” and expose foreign oligarchs who launder their wealth through the UK’s property market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Following the package of sanctions announced by Boris Johnson last week, ministers will table the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill – previously expected later in the session – in Parliament on Tuesday.The legislation will establish a new register of overseas entities requiring foreign owners of property in the UK to declare their true identity, in a move intended to ensure criminals cannot hide behind secretive webs of shell companies.Those that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson dismisses Putin’s nuclear warning as a ‘distraction’

Boris Johnson has dismissed Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he is putting Russia’s strategic nuclear deterrent on high alert as a “distraction” from struggle his troops are facing in UkraineThe Russian leader said on Sunday that he was putting Moscow’s nuclear forces on a “special regime of combat duty” in response to “aggressive statements” coming from Western powers.But in a pooled clip for broadcasters, the Prime Minister suggested his actions were more to do with the fact that his forces were meeting with “more resistance than the Kremlin had bargained for”.Mr Johnson also cast doubt on possible negotiations between Russian and...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson to introduce legislation to expose ‘dirty money’ in UK property

Boris Johnson will this week unveil legislation to tackle “dirty money” in the UK’s property market and expose the “ill-gotten gains” of oligarchs who launder their wealth.In an attempt to target Vladimir Putin’s “cronies” following the invasion of Ukraine, the government said anonymous overseas owners of property will be forced to reveal their true identities.The Home Office said the “Register of Overseas Entities” will ensure criminals “cannot hide behind secretive chains of shell companies” and will apply retrospectively to property bought up to 20 years ago in England and Wales.Those that fail to comply will have restrictions placed...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Freeze for public transport fares in Northern Ireland amid cost of living crisis

Public transport fares will be frozen in Northern Ireland, due to the spiralling cost of living.Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that fares on public transport in Northern Ireland will be frozen, amid concerns about growing pressures on households.She said that she hoped that the move would help reduce the impact of inflation on families.In a statement, Ms Mallon said: “As Minister for Infrastructure, I have taken the decision to freeze fares on our public transport network at this time to ensure that our citizens who rely on public transport will not face additional pressures on their cost of travel...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

524K+
Followers
178K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy