ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

On The Buses star Anna Karen dies in house fire aged 85

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqnQE_0eMsGGGV00

Anna Karen , the last surviving star of the hit ITV sitcom On The Buses, has died in a house fire at the age of 85.

The actress, who played Olive Rudge in the programme from 1969 to 1973, died in east London on Tuesday night.

Karen was also known for her role as Aunt Sal in Eastenders and appeared in some of the Carry On films.

The Metropolitan Police said the circumstances of the fire on Windsor Road in Ilford do not appear to be suspicious.

Karen’s agent Shane Collins told the PA news agency: “It is a terrible tragedy. I loved Anna. I’ve known her since I was a kid and she’s been the most wonderful lady.

“I’ve been privileged to look after her as her agent for the last few years.”

Mr Collins said Karen, who was born in South Africa, was best friends with the late Dame Barbara Windsor , adding: “It’s just very, very sad.”

An EastEnders spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away.

I will remember her straight talking, great humour and intelligence

Scott Mitchell

“Anna created a sharp, quick-witted and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness fun and good humour.

“Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.”

Scott Mitchell , husband of the late Dame Barbara said he is “desperately sad and shocked” to hear about Karen’s death.

He said: “Barbara and Anna were lifelong friends and Anna was always what I considered to be Barbara’s only real girlfriend.

“Anna had seen Barbara go through every stage of her life and their late night phone calls together before Barbara’s illness, will always be a fond memory for me of hearing them put the world to rights.

“Anna and I had kept in regular contact since Barbara’s passing and she was a good friend and support to me when things were tough and we spoke a couple of weeks ago.

“It was a fun chat and I thought how upbeat she sounded. We always shared memories and jokes about Barbara.

“Anna was one of three I asked to speak at Barbara’s funeral. I will remember her straight talking, great humour and intelligence. May she rest in peace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3s2m_0eMsGGGV00

Former EastEnders actress Rita Simons, who played Roxy Mitchell in the soap, tweeted: “I just heard the awful news about the wonderful Anna Karen.

“Horrific and awful and so so sad. She was one of the best. Sleep well lovely Anna. Sending all my love to her family and friends.”

Daniella Westbrook , who starred as Sam Mitchell in the soap, wrote on Twitter: “I’m devastated at the loss of lovely Anna, my condolences to her family may she Rest In Peace.”

Co-star Jake Wood , who played Max Branning, tweeted: “So sad to hear of the passing of Anna Karen. Loved working with her, so funny and full of character RIP x.”

Cheryl Baker, who won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest as part of Bucks Fizz, tweeted: “I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire.

“What an horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it. I adored her – She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen.”

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said they were called at 10.40pm and the fire was under control by 11.38pm with around 20 firefighters at the scene.

“Sadly, a woman has died following a house fire on Windsor Road in Ilford.

“Part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire. Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” LFB said.

The Metropolitan Police said formal identification is still to take place, adding: “The cause of the fire is under investigation, though early indications suggest it is not suspicious.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.43pm yesterday evening (February 22) to reports of a fire at a residential address on Windsor Road, Ilford.

“We sent a paramedic in a fast-response car and an incident response officer. Sadly, a person died at the scene.”

Fire brigade forensic officers were seen entering a terraced house in Windsor Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The building was taped off and two uniformed police officers stood nearby. A fire engine was parked across the road in the quiet residential street.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Wood
Person
Rita Simons
Person
Anna Karen
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Woman dies in Droitwich house fire

A woman in her 30s has died after a house fire in Worcestershire. West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said paramedics were called to the house on Meadow Court in Droitwich shortly after 21:00 GMT on Tuesday. A spokesperson said the victim had been rescued from the house by firefighters who...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#On The Buses#Fire Brigade#Itv#The Metropolitan Police
BBC

Jack Smethurst: Love Thy Neighbour star dies aged 89

Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst has died peacefully at home aged 89, his family has confirmed. Smethurst played the bigoted factory worker Eddie Booth in the 1970s ITV sitcom. Confirming the news of his death on Twitter, his son Adam posted a series of photographs from the actor's life...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man charged over Emma Caldwell death to appear in court

A man charged in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost two decades ago is to appear in court today.Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a sex worker in the city, was discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.A 49-year-old man arrested in the Glasgow area on Thursday last week in connection with Ms Caldwell’s death will appear at Glasgow Sheriff court on Monday.The unsolved case was reopened in 2015 following consideration by senior lawyers in the Crown Office and campaigning by Ms Caldwell’s mother Margaret.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doctor Who star Stewart Bevan has died age 73

Doctor Who star Stewart Bevan has died at the age of 73.The actor was best known for playing Professor Clifford Jones alongside Jon Pertwee’s third Doctor in the popular sci-fi programme.His death was announced by his ex-partner and former co-star Katy Manning on Twitter, who previously portrayed his love interest Jo Grant in the BBC show.#StewartBevan The most beautiful man poet actor screenwriter husband ❤️& father to @CoralBevan ❤️@Misswendybevan ❤️went on his awfully big adventure . He was the love in my life for many years on & off screen & our wonderful friendship continued to the end ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aZS6hANHMa—...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur and Youtube star, dies aged 31

British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, his company has told the BBC. He was the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform which helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Skepta. Chart-topper AJ Tracey was one of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

We’ll mint again: £2 coins celebrating Dame Vera Lynn go on sale

Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn is being celebrated with the launch of £2 coins designed by the Royal Mint.The singer and entertainer lifted people’s spirits during the Second World War with songs including We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover.The reverse design of the £2 coin design features a detailed portrait of Dame Vera, accompanied by her name and the dates denoting the years of her life. The coin also features an edge inscription that reads: “We’ll meet again”.Dame Vera continued to perform and win new fans long after the Second World War. She died in June 2020,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed For Alicia Witt's Parents

Two months after the death of Alicia Witt's parents, new details have emerged about their untimely passing. Reports have confirmed that Robert Witt and Diane Witt died from the cold in their Massachusetts home. Specifically, the cause of death for both Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, was due to "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" stemming from exposure to the cold, according to death certificates obtained by The Telegram & Gazette. Additionally, Robert also had a "history of coronary artery disease, hypertension and multiple myeloma."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Koci Selamaj admits murdering teacher Sabina Nessa in ‘predatory and extreme’ attack

A “predatory” garage worker has admitted murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an “extreme” sex attack on a stranger.Koci Selamaj, 36, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday afternoon to killing the 28-year-old in September last year.He had driven from Eastbourne, on the south coast, to the capital to carry out the pre-meditated attack. After lying in wait for 30 minutes, Selamaj targeted Ms Nessa, who he did not know, as she walked to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, southeast London. Her body was found in Cator Park almost 24 hours later.CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Peaky Blinders, season six review: Helen McCrory’s absence leaves a chasm as this brilliant, distinctive drama draws to a close

After a decade, 30 episodes, countless grisly beatings and murders, some exact accents and some dodgy ones, endless Nick Cave, plenty of snazzy tailoring and some of the most severe haircuts on TV, the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders (BBC One) is upon us. Creator Steven Knight has plans for a film, but as far as the small-screen is concerned, this is the finale. It’s the end of one the most distinctive, inventive and entertaining dramas in recent British history, as you may have gleaned from the blanket trailers over the past few months. The entrenched BBC...
TV SERIES
The Independent

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital

In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns. A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.“Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!” a hospital worker shouted, pushing a gurney to the ambulance. The girl was raced inside and doctors and...
RUSSIA
The Independent

The Independent

524K+
Followers
178K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy