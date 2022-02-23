ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Coming to HBO Max in March 2022, Including ‘The Larry David Story’ and ‘Minx’

Cover picture for the article“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans are about to get a double dose of Larry David. On March 1, HBO Max is debuting a two-part documentary on the co-creator of “Seinfeld” called “The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy” and “The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead.” The doc chronicles...

Decider.com

New on HBO and HBO Max March 2022

HBO has some of the best entertainment to offer as we continue in the early months of 2022. Kicking things off this March, the prestige streamer will continue to air new shows like Winning Time: The Rise and Fall of the Lakers Dynasty and Minx. And although we aren’t getting same day Warner Bros. releases on the streamer this year, we can still expect hit new movies like Moonshot to land on the platform.
Primetimer

HBO Max's Julia Child series Julia premieres March 31

Starring Sarah Lancashire as cooking icon Julia Child and David Hyde Pierce as her husband, the eight-episode Julia "is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic," says HBO. Julia premieres March 31 with three episodes, followed by a weekly rollout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theplaylist.net

‘The Larry David Story’ Trailer: Two-Part Larry Charles-Directed Doc Debuts March 1

“Larry David remembers everything” is the logline to “The Larry David Story,” a two-part documentary from HBO debuting on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, March 1. That seems to be a pretty perfect summation. David is not only a good raconteur, but his whole career also seems built around perceived slights, supposed snubs, and a bottled-up litany of those who he feels have insulted, rebuffed, offended, or transgressed against him—all in a pretty delightfully comedic way (though results may vary? Some people seem to adore David, but his particular brand of comedy can be off-putting to some.
Vulture

HBO Max’s Ratings Euphoria

This story also ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. How hot is Euphoria? HBO this week said that even airing opposite the Super Bowl, its edgy Gen-Z drama was able to attract a series-high 5.1 million viewers within a few hours of its premiere. That number includes viewers who watch the show live on TV, record it via DVR, catch the same-day reruns on HBO, and, most importantly, stream it. Given the show’s youthful skew, you’d expect a big chunk of Euphoria’s audience to come from streaming, but I have to admit I was a bit shocked when HBO/HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys this week told me just how much of the series audience comes from HBO Max. “Eighty percent of viewing is taking place on the platform,” he told me, noting that other HBO recent hits such as Mare of Easttown and White Lotus drew 50 and 60 percent of their audiences from Max, respectively.
TheWrap

Best Picture Nominee ‘Drive My Car’ Coming to HBO Max in March

One of the most pleasant surprises in this year’s Oscar nominations was “Drive My Car,” the critical darling Japanese-language film, earning four nods including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. But almost immediately, those trying to find out where to see the three-hour drama were met with the reality that it’s only playing in select theaters.
TechRadar

All the movies leaving HBO Max in the coming weeks

HBO Max's library continues to get bigger every month, but not every movie or show on the platform sticks around indefinitely for you to enjoy. Although most of HBO's vast library of shows are there to stay, the streamer's selection fluctuates, with films and series coming and going all the time.
Primetimer

Biden Delivers State of the Union, Larry David Gets the HBO Doc Treatment

The broadast and news networks hand over their airwaves tonight to President Joe Biden, who will give his first State of the Union address since assuming office in January 2021. Also today: HBO tells The Larry David Story in a two-part documentary, Worst Roommate Ever explores terrifying tales of cohabitation, and Netflix expands its animated library with Guardians of Justice. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
theplaylist.net

Matt Reeves on Creating a “Batverse” for HBO Max: “Gotham’s Story Never Ends”

Well before the upcoming release of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” WarnerMedia was already expecting the film to be a hit. How do we know this? Well, the studio has already started development on at least two spinoff TV series and is likely going to announce more down the line. So, for the first time in the history of the ‘Batman’ franchise, we’re looking at a reboot that is not only relaunching the Caped Crusader, but it’s also setting up a new extended universe. And according to Reeves, this was all part of the plan from the beginning.
