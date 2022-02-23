Rangers rescue man trapped in truck after flooding

HOPE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On February 18, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers assisted the town of Hope during severe flooding. Crews responded to multiple reports of flooded homes and a vehicle, with its driver still inside, swept up by an engulfed Sacandaga River.

DEC Forest Rangers assist Hamilton County following severe flooding, February 18.

Officials said an ice jam blocking the Sacandaga River broke and caused an increase in the water downstream. Around 6 p.m., rangers responded with Swiftwater gear after a truck was pulled into the river. The driver was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of a town employee. The vehicle was then removed by a tow company assisted by Rangers.

The county declared the State of Emergency at about 9:40 p.m., because of landlines down and spotty cell service. Officials said Rangers were still able to use the county’s communication radios.

Rangers continued their efforts conducting welfare checks of the area along with State Police, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, and other county departments until midnight. Rangers then returned early the following day to continue their assistance.

