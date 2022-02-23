ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLM is a political and policy disaster

By RICH LOWRY
Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic party is finally realizing its vulnerability on culture issues, and perhaps no group better exemplifies the problem than Black Lives Matter. The group’s eponymous slogan swept all before it in recent years. It was repeated by Democrats around the country. Corporate leaders paid obeisance to it. Sports leagues displayed...

Every member of Congress up for reelection is a prisoner of forces outside their control. You can serve your constituents with skill and compassion, but if you’re up for reelection in a bad year for your party, you could be in trouble. On the other hand, if your election comes when everyone is mad at the other party, you can be an outright nincompoop and get swept triumphantly into office.
As stated in your question, yes, Americans have had their moments of disputed political politeness since pre-Revolutionary times. It’s the allowed “freedom” given to all of us as Americans, to indulge in political dispute while trying to reach a “common sense” result. Nowadays because of the speed with which news travels, we are finding more and more corruption within our politicians that needs to be addressed. And due to that corruption, it sometimes needs stiff debates. Your question states the fact that former President Trump somehow induces an “ad hominem” toward present President Biden. Really? Am I to understand that people in Biden’s party or who voted for him have not thought in silence, on what Trump has stated openly? If it were a text message with lower case letters expressing the words “dementia” or “rapidly getting worse” would it be less harmful than all capitals signifying the visible truth? Finally, I’m willing to say that there is one thing that Americans can agree on from sea to sea. It’s telling our foreign adversaries: Don’t tread on me.
Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April. Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.
A bipartisan group of 43 representatives joined forces in a letter to President Joe Biden to remind the executive branch that it must seek the approval of Congress before authorizing a war — whether or not its in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore. 4th District) led the effort and joined Cheddar News Wrap to explain. "It's time for Congress to get back the authority, which is vested to us in the constitution, not in the executive branch," he said. "The president. once we're at war, we speak with one voice with the commander in chief. But before that, it's up to the American people and Congress whether or not we're going to become engaged in a war."
Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
The statements some state medical boards adopted to prevent physicians from spreading COVID-19 misinformation are now threatened by political pressure to restrict medical boards' authority in this area, NPR reported Feb. 14. Tennesee's Board of Medical Examiners in September adopted a statement that said physicians spreading misinformation related to COVID-19...
A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning announced today that a career official with more than 20 years of experience at the agency will lead its Idaho office. Karen Kelleher, currently the associate state director in BLM Arizona’s office since 2018, will take over next month as director of the Idaho office, which oversees 12 million acres of federal lands, or nearly a quarter of the Gem State’s total land area.
Untapped mineral resources in Alaska are drawing global interest from developers and investors. The state Department of Natural Resources is amending regulations over surface coal mining, while a federal commission updates rules for natural gas. And a lawmaker chairing a legislative investigation into the firing of Alaska’s Permanent Fund chief...
KUNA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Josh Schwenken leaned against a fence at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals, surveying a group of recently gathered wild horses running in unison. The snow-covered Boise foothills framed the background. Schwenken’s horse for the last eight years, Annie,...
Democratic and Republican US Senators met with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States on Monday and discussed their ideas for addressing Russia's invasion. Several senators said sanctions are needed to target Russia' oil and gas industries. (March 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
