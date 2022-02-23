ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Women’s tennis sweeps Saturday matches

By Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (11-1, 0-1 SAC) came away with a pair of 4-0 victories on Feb. 19, in a tri-match against Lander and Belmont Abbey, at the Oakland Tennis Center.

Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) set the tone early against the Lander Bearcats with a 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles. Lucy Spice (Maidstone, U.K.) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) were able to get a 6-2 win of their own at No. 1 doubles, securing the doubles point for the Wolves.

Castaneda once again set the tone by being the first to win their match in singles play with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at the No. 1 singles position. Shortly thereafter, Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) also finished with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, claiming the No. 4 singles position for the Wolves and putting Newberry one win away from taking the match. Chamoun then heeded the call, clinching the match by taking the No. 2 singles position by a score of 6-1, 6-4, securing a 4-0 win over Lander for the second time this month.

The Wolves did not take their foot off the gas going into their second match of the day against Belmont Abbey. Rebecca Gibbons (Rock Hill) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) hit the ground running with a 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles to give Newberry the early advantage. Griffiths and Judit Gonzalez Agud (Barcelona, Spain) then secured the doubles point with a 6-2 win at the No. 1 singles position.

Chamoun got the Wolves started off right in singles play with a 6-2, 6-0 victory at the No. 2 singles position. Not long after, Spice would put the Wolves one win away from a victory, defeating her opponent by a score of 6-1, 6-1. Madison Conwell (West Columbia) then secured the second sweep of the day for the Wolves as she claimed the No. 6 singles position with a 6-0, 6-3 win.

Seven Wolves named NFHCA DII Scholars of Distinction

NEWBERRY — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released their Scholars of Distinction for the 2021 Season and a program-record seven members of the Newberry field hockey team were honored. To earn the title Scholar of Distinction from the NFHCA a student athlete must have achieved a cumulative...
NEWBERRY, SC
Touchdown Club honors players

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club gave out All-County and All-Academic team honors during their banquet this month. From Mid-Carolina High School, the All-County Team: Macon Arnoult, Jackson Livingston, Andrew Washington, Anthony Wicker. The All-Academic Team: Zack Hornsby, Michael Lindler, Johnny Ruff. From Whitmire High School, the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
MC wrestlers heading to State

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School had a record five wrestlers qualify for the 3A Wrestling State Tournament. The five wrestlers, all of whom placed third over the weekend, are as follows: Dalton Woolstenhulme, Jon Lawson Cope, Jonathan Hicks, Cam Grier, Ian Pullen. The wrestlers were coached by Carlos Hernandez...
PROSPERITY, SC
