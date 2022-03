A woman was carjacked while at a traffic light in Buckhead on Sunday morning, police said. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Peachtree Road just before 8:30 a.m. and spoke to the woman who said she was in her Nissan Sentra, stopped at the traffic light at West Paces Ferry Road, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up behind her, according to a news release.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO