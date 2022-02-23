ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rosie O’Donnell Mistakes Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Deepak Chopra’s Daughter: WATCH

By Donny Meacham
PopCrush
PopCrush
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Awkward! Rosie O'Donnell had to issue an apology to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas after a very uncomfortable interaction. The 59-year-old former The View host took to TikTok to explain how she stuck her foot in her mouth repeatedly while meeting the duo at celeb hot spot Nobu...

popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Priyanka Chopra Shares First Selfies as a New Mom

Priyanka Chopra is one stunning mom! The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post her first selfies since announcing last month that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, had welcomed a child via surrogate. Chopra glows in the snapshots, which she posed for in the car. The first...
WORLD
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Gives Glimpse Into Motherhood With Adorable New Photo

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Shares a Sneak Peek at Motherhood. Priyanka Chopra is giving fans a peek inside her private world with Nick Jonas and their newborn. On Feb. 23, the 39-year-old actress posted a "photo dump" to Instagram featuring selfies, food pics and snaps of Priyanka and Nick's dogs Diana and Panda. Among the sweet snaps was also an image of what appeared to be a nursery, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's new chapter as parents.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashok Chopra
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Nick Jonas
People

Rosie O'Donnell Announces Birth of Daughter Chelsea's Third Baby: 'Just Call Me Nana 3'

The comedian, 59, shared joyous news on her social media accounts on Wednesday, revealing that her daughter, Chelsea, welcomed her third child earlier in the day. "Okay, big news. Congratulations to my daughter, Chelsea, who had her third daughter this morning. Three girls under three, oh my gosh!" O'Donnell said in a TikTok video that was also posted to her Instagram account.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Katy Perry Just Dropped This Heartbreaking Bombshell About Parenting Her Daughter—We're So Sad For Her!

Katy Perry just made the most heartbreaking confession about the mom guilt she faces when she is working and has to leave her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for long periods. The 37-year-old “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her highly-praised “Play” residency, which no doubt includes being away from the one-year-old daughter she shares with 45-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom for longer than she would like.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Jennifer Aniston’s New Bangs—Wow!

From her iconic layered ‘Rachel’ cut to her classic, long beachy waves, whenever Jennifer Aniston rocks a stunning hairstyle, the world takes notes. Now, the agelessly beautiful Morning Show star, 53, has debuted subtle curtain bangs for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, co-starring Adam Sandler. As expected, she looks absolutely radiant in the face-framing cut.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 11th Child

Click here to read the full article. Aside from Nick Cannon, Keke Wyatt is definitely someone who took the scripture, “Be fruitful and multiply” literally. The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 20) to share the news that she and her husband of nearly four years, Zackariah Darring, are expecting their second child together, her 11th. In a touching post with all their children wearing their respective “Big Brother/Sister” T-shirts, the Soul Sista singer wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sarah Palin Reportedly Has A New Boyfriend... And You've Seen Him Before!

Does Sarah Palin have a new boyfriend? Although she hasn’t put a label on it, it looks like the former Alaska governor is getting close to none other than retired New York Rangers player, Ron Duguay! The 64-year-old NHL star hasn’t mentioned that Palin is his girlfriend directly, either, but he does appear to be very protective of the 58-year-old politician.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

PopCrush

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy