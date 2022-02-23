ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fans Upset Kanye West’s $230 ‘Donda 2’ Album Doesn’t Drop on Time

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwMUW_0eMsFWB600

Kanye West—who legally changed his name to Ye—charged fans $230 to listen to his new album, Donda 2, the follow-up to his 2021 album Donda. But there was just one problem: the record didn’t show up on time.

West, who has a history of his albums not dropping when they’re supposed to, charged fans the sum of $230 to listen to his new LP on his new “Stem Player.” But when it was to due out at midnight on Tuesday (February 22), the record was nowhere to be found.

As of this writing, the record has yet to drop.

West’s Stem Player is not affiliated with Apple, Amazon, Spotify, or any other traditional streamer.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” West said on social media. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

West, who has been embattled with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as of late, said he raised $2.2 million in a single day from Stem Player sales.

“To earn the $2.2 million we made on the first day on the stem player the album would have had to stream 500 million times,” West wrote. “We did more revenue on stem player, without the album even being out, than we would have done with the album being out on streaming.”

While the album is not out yet, fans are still hopeful. West also had a listening party slated for Donda 2 the night of Feb. 22 in Miami, Florida.

Donda 2 is also said to be part of an iMax showing.

Variety writer, Chris Willman, wrote on Twitter about his experience at the showing, saying sarcastically on the social media platform: “Now an hour and 18 minutes past showtime, and still no Kanye. We have now officially passed how long it would take to get through a round of trailers at an average AMC screening.”

Earlier this week, West wrote on Instagram, “Donda 2 will only be streaming on my own platform, the stem player. You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass, and music. It also has an MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day. Go click the link in my bio to purchase”

He followed that up a few days later on the platform, writing, “DONDA2 Livestream go to stemplayer.com”

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Legally Objects To Kim Kardashian's Single Status Declaration

Los Angeles, CA – There’s a lot going on in the world of Kanye West right now. While gearing up for the release of DONDA 2 next week, Yeezy is still handling divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ on Friday (February 18), Kanye’s legal team objected to Kardashian’s declaration of being ruled legally single.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian That He Was Her Biggest "W"

Kanye West has been on the attack today as he has constructed numerous posts about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It has been a pretty wild day, and Kanye continues to post new things that will certainly grab Kim's attention, for better or for worse. For instance, Kanye has been calling Pete "Skete" all day, and he has also been bringing up Pete's past. This also ended with Kanye proclaiming that Pete will never meet his children, even if Kim tries to allow it.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Accused of Kim of Kidnapping Their Kids After She Slammed Him For Trying to ‘Manipulate’ Her

West vs. Kardashian. Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of kidnapping Chicago amid their divorce. Kanye and Kim’s most recent feud started on February 4, 2022, when the Yeezy founder took to his Instagram to slam Kim for posting their 8-year-old daughter, North, on TikTok without his consent. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kanye captioned an Instagram post with a screen shot of North and Kim’s TikTok, @kimandnorth. In response, Kim took to her Instagram Story to slam Kanye and accuse...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Deleted His Photos of Kim & Their Kids After Claims She Accused Him of ‘Putting a Hit’ Out on Her

A clean slate. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kids’ photos are largely missing from Ye’s social media, as the rapper has now scrubbed his Instagram account of posts about his family—including those where he attacked his estranged wife, Kim, in an ongoing public dispute amid their divorce. Over the weekend, Kanye shamed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter, North West, to have a TikTok account. North’s TikTok account, @kimandnorth, has 5.8 million followers with the bio, “Me and my bestie 💋Managed by an adult.” On February 4, 2022, Kanye took to Instagram to share a screenshot of one of North’s TikToks....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Apple#Amazon#Amc
TMZ.com

Kanye Spotted with Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones at 'Donda 2' Event

Kanye West had at least one guest of honor by his side behind the scenes at his "Donda 2" listening event ... and she looks an awful lot like his estranged wife. We got photos of Kanye backstage at LoanDepot Park in Miami Tuesday night joined by Chaney Jones aka the Kim Kardashian look-alike. Chaney was decked out in a white bodysuit, heels and sunglasses as she accompanied Ye through the arena.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kanye West opposes Kim Kardashian’s request to be single, court documents reveal

Kanye West has filed an opposition to estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single, amid an ongoing divorce settlement.The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, filed the declaration in Los Angeles County Superior court on Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, a lawyer for Ye argued that several issues need to be resolved before the two can be officially divorced, such as custody, property, and financial accounts.Ye also requested that Kardashian waive future “marital privilege” until a custody decision is made involving their four children. The rapper appeared to be...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares Before & After Pics With Eminem: "This Friendship Is Never Gonna Change"

Back in 2003, 50 Cent hit the scene hard and gained an eternal spot in the hearts and minds of the masses. On February 6th of that year, Fif released Get Rich Or Die Tryin', an album orchestrated by West Coast Hip Hop founding father Dr. Dre, and the hottest rapper in the world at the time, Eminem. Since that day, the trio has been nearly inseparable.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy