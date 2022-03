It has been a mild start to the day but this will not last. A cold front moves through this morning and brings colder air into the region. As a result, temperatures are on the decline today. We woke up in the 50s this morning but will be in the 30s this afternoon. Today is also a mostly cloudy day with a stray shower being possible. Overnight, temperatures drop into the teens with mostly cloudy conditions. Thursday is a mainly dry day before our attention turns to our next winter storm.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO