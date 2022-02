Notre Dame’s quest for perfection at home this season ended with an 86-64 loss to Louisville. However, the final score made the game seem much closer than it was. What if you were told that the Irish trailed, 31-3, after the first quarter and 54-15 at halftime? As crazy as it sounds for a game against two top-15 teams, that’s exactly what happened.

