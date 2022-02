The Bristol Sessions took place in the summer of 1927 and changed the face of country music. The Victor Talking Machine Company sent Ralph Peer into Appalachia to offer recording time to regional musicians. They called the music they captured in those sessions Hillbilly Music and it became the foundation for modern country music. However, the music didn’t start in Bristol. What we hear in those early recordings is the result of decades of collaboration and cultural exchange between a diverse group of artists.

