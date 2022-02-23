ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Food truck workers shuck 38 ears of corn for Guinness record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYpYx_0eMsEn7w00

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The owners of an Alabama food truck assembled a team of four people to shuck 38 ears of corn in 1 minute, earning a Guinness World Record.

Phillip and Avrie Powell, owners of the Aww Shucks Fire Roasted Corn food truck in Birmingham, said they searched online for Guinness World Records they could break to promote their business.

Phillip Powell said he knew he had found the right record when he discovered that the record for most corn shucked by a team of four in 1 minute stood at 31 ears.

"Growing up as a kid, in elementary school, we used to get the Guinness World Record books handed to us. I always dreamed of being in that book. Always. I would go read it just to see what records I thought I could break," Phillip Powell told Bham Now.

The Powells recruited employees Jarris Brooks and Brandale Oliver to their team, and they watched numerous YouTube videos to learn the fastest techniques for shucking corn.

The team finished their official attempt with a record-breaking 38 ears of corn shucked. They said they believe they can still break their own record, as they managed 43 ears of corn during one of their practice sessions.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Idaho men pop 10 balloons between their bodies in 15.25 seconds

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by popping 10 balloons between their bodies in 15.25 seconds. David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to attempt to break the record of 17.99 seconds.
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

Family dog finds mountain lion under porch in Colorado

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Colorado wildlife officers responded to a house in Boulder at which the homeowner's dog found a mountain lion hiding outside. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the homeowner went out to investigate about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when the family's dog alerted them to something underneath the porch.
BOULDER, CO
UPI News

Canadian couple's dog gives birth to rare green puppy

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia couple whose 3-year-old bulldog gave birth to a litter of eight puppies said they immediately noticed something unusual about one of the newborns -- her fur was dyed green. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Middle Sackville said they thought their dog, Freya, was...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Industry
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
296K+
Followers
51K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy