Tori Amos Commemorates 30th Anniversary of Debut with Graphic Novel Written by Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood and More

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Tori Amos’ debut Little Earthquakes, Z2 Comics is releasing a graphic novel based on the album.

The graphic novel features 24 stories inspired by the 12 songs on the album with stories written around each of the tracks by Neil Gaiman, who tells a tale about “Tear In Your Hand,” and Margaret Atwood, who writes about “Silent All These Years” with other contributions by writers Leah Moore, Colleen Doran, Derek McCulloch, Lar deSouza, Annie Zaleski, Marc Andreyko, Cat Mihos, Neil Kleid, and Alison Sampson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUF8u_0eMsENNA00
‘The Little Earthquakes ‘ graphic novel (Photo: Z2 Comics)

Assembled by Z2 editor Rantz Hoseley, who previously edited the award-winning Comic Book Tattoo, with Amos and painted the cover for her recent Christmastide EP, each story in the Little Earthquakes graphic novel is also paired with artwork illustrated by Bilquis Evely, David Mack, and more.

“To have some of the most creative graphic artists interpret the songs from Little Earthquakes is a true honor,” Amos said in a statement. “I enjoyed working with Rantz on ‘Comic Book Tattoo’ so much that when he contacted me about putting something together for the 30th Anniversary, I had no hesitation. Artwork is such an important part of my musical world and to see these songs come to life in graphic form is such a joy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEFR7_0eMsENNA00
‘The Little Earthquakes ‘ graphic novel art (Photo: Z2 Comics)

Out on Sept. 2022, the Little Earthquakes graphic novel is available as limited-edition deluxe and platinum editions, which will include a collection of Little Earthquakes B-sides in addition to some artwork prints.

Amos recently released her 16th album Ocean To Ocean in 2021, a collection of songs that helped her write her way out of the thick of the pandemic in 2020.

Photo: Desmond Murray

American Songwriter

Writer’s Room: How Shakespeare Influenced My Songwriting

A few years back, my son was in a teen production with the Shakespeare in the Valley Workshop at the West Kortright Centre in upstate New York. At that time, I was still writing pop songs for submission to whatever artist might be looking for their next record. I also volunteered to write songs for WKC Productions, which were cast, rehearsed, a stage built, and put on for two nights, all within four weeks with a cast of 12-19 year-olds. These plays were in different settings and times. Different WKC productions included the New Orleans Romeo and Juliet (1930), Post-Apocalyptic Cymbeline, Woodstock Much Ado About Nothing, etc., and we had specific cues where the songs would go amidst the dialogue.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Book Review: ‘Dilla Time’ by Dan Charna

Pacific Northwest (via New Orleans) artist and musician Chris Blount is a hip-hop aficionado. Whether he’s laying his own beats and rhymes down in the studio or if he’s helping others to bring their sonic dreams to life, Blount is steeped into the world of rap. This is what makes him the perfect lens through which to understand the new biography, Dilla Time, about the legendary hip-hop producer, J.Dilla, by author Dan Charna.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
American Songwriter

Review: Joan Osborne Shares a Few Standards on ‘Radio Waves’

Joan Osborne/Radio Waves/Womanly Hips/MRi Entertainment. Best known for her signature song “One of Us,” Joan Osborne has generally maintained a pervasive presence over the course of her ten album/25-year career. But like so many others, she was forced to take a respite during the forced isolation of the pandemic while contemplating how to expend her energy when her concerts were cancelled and she was cut off from her audiences. Happily then, she used the time wisely, trolling through the archives of over 100 live radio appearances and coming up with an album’s worth of outstanding entries.
MUSIC
