ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

With fertilizer costs high and seeds scarce, U.S. farmers turn to soy

By Mark Weinraub, Julie Ingwersen
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bak5s_0eMsECfB00

CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - North Dakota farmer Jennifer Meyer typically devotes at least 20% of her 2,500-acre farm to corn, which provides a convenient feed for the cattle she raises with her husband.

But this year she is looking to find another crop for those 500 acres near Wilton as she has been unable to find the fertilizer needed to grow the yellow grain. So instead of planting corn, Meyer is leaning toward soybeans, as she has been found the pesticide needed to get that crop through the growing season.

"That's one of the biggest things," Meyer said. "Finding something that you can use to kill all the weeds."

Global supply chain problems and inflation have sent fertilizer prices soaring and left many suppliers sold out. Limited plantings of wheat and corn, which require heavy use of high-cost fertilizer, could drive up the cost of bread, cereal and other staple foods. And demand for U.S. wheat and corn could rise further if Ukraine and Russia engage in a full-blown war and disrupt shipments from those two key export countries.

Russia is a major potash producer and exporter of natural gas, a key input in producing nitrogen fertilizer.

Russia and Ukraine together account for a combined 29% of global wheat exports and 19% of corn exports, and some traders are scrambling to secure alternative supplies as tensions escalate. read more

Cereal and bakery goods contributed to U.S. consumer prices jumping to their highest annual gains in 40 years and tight crop supplies could keep food inflation rising in 2022. Soybeans , meanwhile, are used primarily in animal feed and biofuel. read more

U.S. farmers did boost their winter wheat seedings in the fall but a dry winter in places like Kansas and Oklahoma has raised concerns about a crop shortfall that could provide a further shock to prices.

Prices that also are enticingly high for other Plains crops, including oats , barley and canola , may limit the amount of spring wheat that is planted. Private analysts have already scaled back their expectations for spring wheat planting.

"If you do the math on budgeting, wheat is toward the bottom of the list, from a return per acre basis," said Frayne Olson, an agricultural economist at North Dakota State University.

Furthermore, supplies of spring wheat seed are scarce in some areas as last year's drought that wreaked havoc across the northern U.S. Plains crippled production of the seed that farmers will need to plant this year's crop.

"I have about 20% of what I normally have, and I am sold out," said Bryan Jorgensen, who grows and sells seed wheat near Ideal, South Dakota. "It's going to be tight."

The United States will give its latest 2022 acreage forecasts on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters estimated corn acreage to fall by 1.6 million acres, or 1.7%, from last year and soy plantings to increase by 2 million acres, or 2.3%. Soybeans require less fertilizer than corn or wheat.

Even as prices for wheat surged in recent days as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, U.S. farmers are still eyeing crops that do not cost as much to maintain over the course of the growing season.

"The value of all crops is good," said Dennis Haugen, a retired farmer in North Dakota who sells seeds. "These prices are just crazy. There are guys going to plant beans and peas because they can get by with less fertilizer expense."

Reporting by Mark Weinraub and Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Related
Mashed

Why Tyson Foods And The Poultry Industry May Be In Danger

Amid ongoing worldwide supply chain shortages, the American poultry industry is now facing another major hurdle in the form of a potential widespread outbreak of bird flu. According to The Washington Post, the federal government recently confirmed a number of outbreaks of a highly pathogenic form of bird flu, indicating that additional cross-country fowl infections could be found in the coming weeks.
INDIANA STATE
2 On Your Side

Farmers could soon start planting seeds for recreational marijuana

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bill designed to provide temporary licenses to hemp growers for recreational marijuana is still waiting for Governor Kathy Hochul's signature. After being passed by the state legislature on February 16, the President of the New York Cannabis Growers & Processors Association says he expects it to become law. The bill would allow hemp farmers to temporarily grow adult-use cannabis after applying for a conditional cultivation license through the state office of cannabis management.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Farmers are overusing insecticide-coated seeds, with mounting harmful effects

Planting season for corn and soybeans across the United States will begin as soon as March in Southern states and then move north. As farmers plant, they will deploy vast quantities of insecticides into the environment, without ever spraying a drop. Almost every field corn seed planted this year in the United States will be […] The post Commentary: Farmers are overusing insecticide-coated seeds, with mounting harmful effects appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Meyer
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to "shut down" Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s "Freedom Convoy" truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
WKRC

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the pandemic still raging, many Americans are feeling the impact of going from multiple stimulus checks and monthly child tax credits to almost no financial aid. While the political dynamics in Washington have made another round of stimulus or tax credit payments all but impossible, some...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Winter Wheat#Oats#Consumer Prices#Cereal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Grist

How New Mexico abandoned 1,000 oil and gas wells overnight

Over the summer of 2020, Adrienne Sandoval, New Mexico’s top oil and gas regulator, testified before a U.S. House of Representatives energy subcommittee that was looking into abandoned oil and gas wells. Oil prices had plummeted in the first few months of the pandemic, thousands of fossil fuel workers had filed for unemployment, and operators were facing dire financial straits. It appeared that many companies would walk away from their responsibility to plug their defunct oil and gas wells, leaving the state responsible for the hazards and pollution they leave behind.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

336K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy