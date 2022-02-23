ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At metaverse event, Meta's Zuckerberg unveils work to improve how humans chat to AI

By Elizabeth Culliford
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta is working on AI research to allow people to have more natural conversations with voice assistants, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, a step towards how people will communicate with AI in the metaverse. The company’s Project CAIRaoke is “a fully end-to-end neural model for building on-device assistants,” said Zuckerberg, speaking at Meta’s live-streamed artificial intelligence event.

Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialize and play, will be the successor to the mobile internet.

The social media company, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has invested heavily in its new focus on building the metaverse and changed its name to reflect this ambition. This month Meta reported a 2021 net loss of $10.2 billion from its Reality Labs, the company’s augmented and virtual reality business.

Meta also recently announced its research team has built a new artificial intelligence supercomputer that it thinks will be the fastest in the world when completed in mid-2022.

