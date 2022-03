We're still trudging through winter and you know what that means: lots of Netflix and chill weekends. By now, you're an expert at scrolling through seemingly endless offerings and finding the perfect movie for your mood. Whether you like to scare yourself with a horror movie or let it all out with a tearjerker film, there's something on Netflix for everyone. And if you're looking for lesbian representation in your Friday-night viewing, Netflix has you covered with plenty of LGBTQ+ friendly options. We've gone through and selected some of the best movies with queer love on Netflix you can stream now.

