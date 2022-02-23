ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistani man who died stopping church attack nominated for sainthood

By Fatima Ali
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tu7Ed_0eMsDBof00

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent Urdu

Akash Bashir, 20, is the first Pakistani to be nominated as a candidate for sainthood, for his courage and bravery in 2015 when he intercepted a suicide bomber from entering a church in Lahore and saved countless lives by sacrificing his own.

Mr Bashir lived in Youhanabad, a densely populated Christian neighbourhood in Lahore. He volunteered as a security guard at his local St John’s Catholic Church. On March 15, 2015, suicide bombers targeted St John’s and Christ Church, claiming the lives of at least 14 worshippers attending Sunday prayers. When one of the bombers tried to enter his church, Bashir stopped him at which point the bomber detonated himself at the gate. Bashir’s act ended up saving many lives.

The Vatican has conferred the title ‘Servant of God’ upon him, which means he is now a candidate for sainthood in the Catholic Church. According to Vatican News, he is the first Pakistani to be nominated for this honour.

The Archbishop of Lahore, Sebastian Francis Shaw, says Mr Bashir was among those who came forward after police requested churches to engage volunteers from the community for protection.

Speaking to Independent Urdu , Archbishop Shaw said:“At 11 am on March 15, 2015, over a thousand worshipers had gathered in the church when the attackers arrived. One of them tried to enter the church but Bashir stopped him, forcing him to detonate at the gate”.

He gave up his life to save others, says Mr Shaw.

Commenting on the Vatican’s announcement, Mr Shaw says that it is an honour that is conferred upon those who do a great deed for their community. “There was a strict assessment of his spiritual and moral state. There were also inquiries about his character conducted by representatives from the Vatican.”

Mr Bashir was a student of Don Bosco Technical Institute. Bashir’s mother Naz Bano told Independent Urdu: “I had asked him not to volunteer as a guard. I told him how worried I was after the attack on a church in Peshawar. He used to say, ‘Won’t you like it if I’m defending a house of God?’”.

She said that she had not gone to church on the Sunday of the attack. When she heard about the explosion, she went looking for her son.

“When I reached the church, I saw a body on the ground covered with dust. I could not recognise him but my younger son Ramish told me that it was Akash’s body”, said Bano.

Mr Bashir’s father is a painter-decorator while his two brothers repair furniture. His sister Kumaish teaches at a school in the same area.

“I am happy that my son died for a good cause instead of dying in vain. His death is a source of grief but at the same time I am happy that he saved dozens of lives,” added Bano. “Nothing is better than the honour that you died in God’s house”.

According to the Vatican News , “the cause of sainthood is a long and rigorous process that takes several years. Documenting the life and virtues of a holy person or martyr cannot begin until 5 years after death. However, the Pope can waive this waiting period, as has been the case of Mother Teresa and Pope John Paul II”.

Reviewed and proofread by Tooba Ali and Celine Assaf

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Iranian Man Beheads His 17-Year-Old Wife

On February 5, 2022, a man beheaded his young wife in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran. Mona Heidari, a 17-year-old #Iran child bride/mother was decapitated by her husband for running off to Turkey. The regime, run by misogynist mullahs, implicitly encourages "honor" killings & the brutal culture of taking revenge on "disobedient" women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christ Church#Pakistani#Sainthood#Christian#The Catholic Church#Vatican News#Vaticannews
The Independent

Man accused of desecrating the Quran stoned to death by enraged mob in Pakistan

A man in Pakistan was stoned to death by an angry mob for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a village in eastern Pakistan, the police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Jungle Dera village of Khanewal district where locals gathered following the announcement that a man, identified only by his first name Mushtaq, had torn some pages of the holy book and set them ablaze, reported the newspaper Dawn.The enraged mob pelted stones at him till he bled to death, with the publication quoting an eyewitness as saying that the police arrived on the spot before his lynching and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
New York Post

Pakistani American man sentenced to death for raping, beheading girlfriend

The Pakistani American son of a wealthy industrialist has been sentenced to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend after she rejected his marriage proposal at his Islamabad home last year. Zahir Jaffer, 30, sexually assaulted Noor Mukadam, 27, in July, tortured her with brass knuckles and used a “sharp-edged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
TravelNoire

Have You Heard Of The Afro-Caucasians In Eastern Europe?

Afro-Abkhazians are a group of Black Caucasians that occupy Eastern Europe in the Abkhazia region. Located in the Caucasus mountains, along the Black Sea, Afro Abkhazians have historically called the border between Russia and Georgia home. While there’s no argument that this population of Afro-Caucasians exists, historians disagree on how...
SOCIETY
Anita Durairaj

Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
ABC News

Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within

NEW YORK -- Parishioners worshipping at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Harlem are greeted by a framed portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. -- a Baptist minister named after a rebellious 16th century German priest excommunicated from the Catholic Church. The Rev. Bryan Massingale, who sometimes preaches at St....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
178K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy