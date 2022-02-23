ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two men charged over malicious communications sent to Angela Rayner

By Matthew George
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7gCI_0eMsD0Bv00

Two men have been charged after malicious communications were sent to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner .

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Stuart Kelly, 53, of East Park Road, Halifax and Michael McGrath, 71, of Silkstone Crescent, Sheffield have both been charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message to a woman in Tameside , Greater Manchester.

The arrests were part of Operation Octant, and both men have been bailed before an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on March 17.

Kelly’s charge is in relation to telephone calls made to the 41-year-old woman on October 15 last year, the force said.

McGrath’s charge is in connection with an email sent to the same woman the following day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1JxH_0eMsD0Bv00

Ms Rayner, 41, is MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in Tameside.

Last month GMP said they had arrested a 68-year-old man in Brighton as part of Operation Octant.

They said then it was the fourth arrest made in connection with abusive messages sent to the MP, with one man previously having been charged and handed a suspended prison sentence.

A spokesman for Ms Rayner said last month: “We are working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice and Angela would like to thank the police for their work during these investigations.

“Abuse and threats of this nature don’t just have an impact on Angela but also on her family, her children and her staff, who are on the receiving end of these communications.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Shoot terrorists first and ask questions later,’ says Labour’s Angela Rayner

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said Britain’s terror police should “shoot first” and “ask questions second”, as the party sets out its credentials on law and order.The senior figure distanced herself from Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to criminal justice issues, saying she was on a “different page” to the former Labour leader.“On things like law and order I am quite hardline. I am like, shoot your terrorists and ask questions second,” Ms Rayner told Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast.Apparently taken aback by the audience reaction at the live event, the Labour deputy added: “Sorry – is that the most...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Angela Rayner’s views on shooting suspects aren’t ‘controversial’ – they’re monstrous

The idea of “supporting” a political party has become something of a quaint relic of a bygone civil discourse. Conversations about politics are now often framed as self-preservatory rather than optimistic; support X, because Y will ruin your life. Sure, candidate one isn’t great, but candidate two will eat your children. We saw it with Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump, Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson, even the referendum, where one choice was painted by large swathes of the population as the lesser of two evils, instead of a tangible improvement to the state of political play. Up until recently in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
GAMINGbible

TikTok Star Charged With Murder Following Death Of Two Men

22-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari has been charged with murder following the death of two men in a traffic accident in the UK. Leicester Police (via Dexerto) have confirmed that Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (both 21) were killed after being "driven off the road” in the early hours of February 11, leading to a fatal collision on A46 in Leicestershire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother admits killing two-year-old son

A woman has admitted killing her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 32, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her son Reid by reason of diminished responsibility. She had previously denied his murder.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend, South Wales.Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the plea was acceptable after the Crown had received reports from two psychiatrists into Steele’s mental health.“For the reasons set out in the reports of Dr Huckle and Dr Wynne that while she is fit to plead and stand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home. Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour#Silkstone Crescent#Greater Manchester#Gmp
BBC

Salisbury assault victim dies in hospital

A man who was injured in a late-night assault in a city centre has died in hospital. Wiltshire Police said Freddie Fontete-Jones, 23, from Salisbury, died "with his family by his side". He was injured during the assault on New Canal in the centre of Salisbury at about 03:00 GMT...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Labour: Angela Rayner criticised over shooting terrorists remark

Labour's deputy leader has been criticised for saying police should "shoot terrorists and ask questions second" during a live interview. Angela Rayner made the remark to the comedian Matt Forde on his podcast, The Political Party, three weeks ago. But it resurfaced on Thursday when her Labour colleague Diane Abbott...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigating death of young girl at mental health hospital

The police are investigating the death of a young person at a mental health hospital, The Independent can reveal.Police are investigating the death of a young girl at The Huntercombe Maidenhead mental health hospital in February. In a statement to The Independent: Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation after the death of a girl following an incident at Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead on Saturday 12 February. The girl’s next of kin have been informed and our officers are supporting them. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. An investigation is...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Newry: Two men arrested over Carnbane Industrial Estate shooting

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a shooting in Newry, County Down. The victim was shot in the legs in the attack on 8 February, at Carnbane Industrial Estate, off Tandagree Road. The men, aged 39 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Angela Rayner’s advice to Met police misses target

Angela Rayner’s outspoken views on crime (Angela Rayner: police should ‘shoot terrorists and ask questions second’, 17 February) emerge as Sadiq Khan attempts to sort out decades of inaction in relation to the conduct of the Metropolitan police. She advances a policy of police shooting first and using violence against “criminals” by beating down their doors “until they realise disrupting lives is not OK”. Police like that used to be called stormtroopers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ambulance staff experiencing ‘horrific’ abuse and attacks, NHS warns

Ambulance staff are experiencing “horrific” abuse from the public as attacks on workers increased by 23 per cent in the wake of the pandemic. Assaults against female ambulance staff have risen by 48 per cent in the last five years, according to a new report from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE).In response to rising attacks, the NHS has launched a #Withoutfear campaign to prevent abuse of ambulance staff. Last year there were 11,749 attacks against ambulance staff, equating to 32 workers being abused or attacked every day.AACE said incidents included kicking, slapping, headbutting and verbal abuse, and ranged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

CEO of Home Office contractor apologises for racist messages by staff

The chief executive of top Home Office contractor Mitie has apologised to the home secretary personally after a series of racist WhatsApp messages shared between Mitie staff emerged. The messages, revealed by the Sunday Mirror, include derogatory references to Chinese people. Mitie admitted to the Guardian that it received complaints...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Koci Selamaj admits murdering teacher Sabina Nessa in ‘predatory and extreme’ attack

A “predatory” garage worker has admitted murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an “extreme” sex attack on a stranger.Koci Selamaj, 36, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday afternoon to killing the 28-year-old in September last year.He had driven from Eastbourne, on the south coast, to the capital to carry out the pre-meditated attack. After lying in wait for 30 minutes, Selamaj targeted Ms Nessa, who he did not know, as she walked to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, southeast London. Her body was found in Cator Park almost 24 hours later.CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man admits raping 83-year-old woman in her Glenrothes home

A man has admitted raping an elderly disabled widow after breaking into her Fife home armed with a garden tool. Kyle McKenzie, 23, continued to attack the woman on 25 June 2020 despite the 84-year-old pleading: "You are going to kill me." McKenzie wore a balaclava and rubber gloves when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

524K+
Followers
178K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy