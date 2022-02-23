ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland lawmakers must do their homework on school mask mandate | COMMENTARY

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun
Gordana Schifanelli, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Maryland, speaks at a rally in downtown Baltimore protesting Maryland's school mask mandate shortly before the Maryland State Board of Education voted to rescind it on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Not so fast on lifting Maryland’s statewide regulation that students wear masks in schools. We mean that literally. Not. So. Fast.

On Friday, the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) is set to consider Tuesday’s decision by the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind that emergency regulation. It would be easy for the 19 delegates and senators who serve on the regulatory oversight committee to simply wave it along. COVID-19 fatigue is high, and pandemic metrics are — thankfully — improving. Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed the idea, along with his fellow Republicans, and so did State Superintendent of Schools, Mohammed Choudhury.

We’d even concede that the moment for lifting the mandate is close at hand. Positivity rates and hospitalizations are down to levels last seen before the Omicron variant emerged. More than 73% of eligible Marylanders are fully vaccinated. Just last week, Anne Arundel County lifted the school mandate because it had reached an “off-ramp” permitted by the statewide requirement — an 80% countywide vaccination rate along with a sustained low or moderate transmission rate. Officials moved in an orderly, thoughtful process with broad agreement among stakeholders.

So why must AELR exercise caution? Because leading public health experts have reservations. The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to require masks on all students age 2 and older along with faculty and staff in schools while indoors regardless of their vaccination status. This, along with social distancing and certain testing, hand-washing and ventilation protocols is meant to allow schools to maintain in-person learning during the pandemic. The CDC may yet revise its position, but as of this moment, it has not seen fit to do so — despite enormous public pressure.

Are masks really so crucial? After all, requirements to wear them at other venues from stores to bars have clearly fallen out of fashion. And students are not at high risk of dying from COVID-19. But they do remain at risk. At least 491 children have died from COVID . It is a particular threat to youngsters with certain underlying health conditions. And, of course, there are the adults in schools to be concerned about and the possibility of the disease being carried home to expose older relatives or those with compromised immune systems. Masks are imperfect barriers, but, as studies have shown, they can reduce transmission rates for any airborne disease, particularly the better quality masks.

And here’s the real crux of the problem. Nationwide, masks have become so politicized and there’s been so much COVID disinformation introduced into the culture that if Maryland lifts the statewide mandate now, certain jurisdictions that lag in vaccination rates (in Garrett County, for example, only half of residents are fully vaccinated) may throw caution to the wind. Some may simply lift the mandate without any consideration of offramps or transmission rates or CDC guidance. And the consequences of that are not to be ignored.

There’s surely nothing magical about the 80% rule built into the current statewide mandate. And would keeping it in place cause substantially more parents to have their youngsters vaccinated? Frankly, it’s difficult to believe the numbers can be moved all that far. But all we would ask is for lawmakers to take their time, hear from a variety of experts including the CDC, take note of Anne Arundel’s recent experience, and consider carefully the potential damage that might be done by lifting the mandate a month, a week, perhaps even a day too soon.

One of the more unfortunate public misunderstandings about COVID is that prevention is best left up to the individual. Masks and vaccines are a personal choice, some would have us believe. Yet pandemics don’t really work that way. It’s why the mask mandate had to be imposed in the first place — to help protect everyone’s health and safety. Lawmakers should take all the time needed to get this decision right . And they can start by asking meaningful questions that may very well push the proceedings into next week or next month. Better to be safe than sorry.

