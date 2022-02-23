ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey-based food distributor will open Sparrows Point warehouse in June

By Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago
The Tradepoint Atlantic logo adorns a water tower on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel mill in Sparrows Point, where East Coast Warehouse & Distribution is building a facility. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

East Coast Warehouse & Distribution is building a facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point that will employ 45 to 50 workers, the New Jersey-based food and beverage distributor announced Wednesday.

The planned 175,000-square-foot warehouse, the company’s second in the Baltimore market, is expected to open in June on nearly 18 acres at the Baltimore County logistics hub. The company had acquired Temp-Distribution’s facility just outside the port last year.

Expanding to a facility not far from the port of Baltimore will improve productivity and delivery speed to the company’s Mid-Atlantic customers, CEO Jamie Overley said. The temperature-controlled facility will be used for refrigerated warehousing and include capacity to park and store 110 trailers and containers.

The company’s expansion will add to the port’s refrigerated cargo capabilities, said William P. Doyle, executive director of the Maryland Port Administration.

“More distribution centers mean more ships, more commerce and more jobs,” Doyle said in an announcement.

Tradepoint Atlantic, a 3,300-acre logistics hub on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel factory, has attracted companies such as Amazon, Under Armour, FedEx and BMW .

Besides Baltimore, the facilities of the 65-year-old East Coast Warehouse & Distribution are located near the ports of New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Savannah, Georgia.

Comments / 0

 

