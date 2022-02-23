ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

6 deaths, 202 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,289

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tWNJ_0eMsBoG800

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 202 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 237,321.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,289 as of February 22, down 2 cases from February 21.

Active cases haven’t been this low since August 16, 2021, when 1,169 were reported.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,453. They declined to 196 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 11,998 on January 21. Since January 28, active positives have been falling quickly.

Of the 202 new positives on February 22:

  • 34 were in Cass County
  • 27 were in Burleigh County
  • 24 were in Ward County
  • 23 were in Grand Forks County
  • 13 were in Stark County
  • 10 were in Morton County
  • 9 were in Williams County

6 new deaths were reported on February 22. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,180 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 233,852 people are considered recovered from the 237,321 positive cases, an increase of 211 people from February 21.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 22 (211) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (202).

Hospitalizations

84 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 22, down 10 from February 21. A total of 7,774 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 22, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 404,516. A total of 50,607 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 1,003 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 22, there have been 12,735 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 81 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The data includes only clinically verified tests, so in-home tests are not included in the numbers.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

ND Supreme Court rejects Bismarck officer’s defamation claim

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court says a former Bismarck police sergeant didn’t make a valid claim for defamation by Burleigh County’s top prosecutor. The high court, which recently upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the claim, said Robyn Krile failed to show that State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer acted with malice when […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children. The high court said Monday it would take the case involving the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. The law has long been championed by Native American leaders as a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KX News

South Dakota House committee rejects recreational pot bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House Republicans have dismissed a proposal to legalize recreational pot for adults, in a major blow to a bill that aimed to honor the will of the voters. The bill that was tossed Monday narrowly passed the Republican-controlled Senate last week. Lawmakers reasoned they should try to stay ahead […]
U.S. POLITICS
KX News

Big retail businesses show interest in Minot

More than 3.5 million visits were recorded at the Dakota Square Mall in Minot over the last 12 months, according to The Retail Coach contracted by the city to recruit chain retail business into the area. The report says Minot’s primary trade area has a population of about 176,000 and it’s expected to increase over […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Dakotans
KX News

23 vehicles burn in large salvage yard fire in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A large fire at auto salvage lot in Fargo has destroyed nearly two dozen vehicles. Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness says the initial call shortly after 1 a.m. Monday indicated a possible building fire. But, Ness says the fire involved 23 vehicles which were parked inside a security fence at […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Deadline to pull fish houses from all waters begins March 15

North Dakota Game and Fish reminds all anglers that unoccupied fish houses must be removed from all waters beginning March 15 until ice-out. Fish houses may be used after March 15 if they are removed daily. Anglers are also advised to use caution while accessing area lakes. Ice conditions can vary from region to region, […]
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KX News

Dance instructor teaches African dance to North Dakotans

North Dakotans first need to get warmed up for an exercise that will have them busting dance moves from all over Africa, in as little as one hour. “It’s important, I have had some people break bones and have broken bones. I’ve actually sprained my leg from coming in and dancing,” said dance instructor Geraldine […]
THEATER & DANCE
KX News

Family and friends search for missing woman, Valene Little Bird

“Come home.” Those are the words of concerned family of Valene Little Bird. No one has heard from or seen Little Bird since August 2021. She was reported missing January 21st. Little Bird’s sister Jaimee Stretches says it’s unusual for her sister to not come home. Only one year apart in age, Jaimee says her […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Williston police warn of scam calls to area businesses

The Williston Police Department is warning people to watch out for a scam aimed at businesses. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, area businesses have been receiving phone calls where the caller claims to have an employee or several employees who are or were recently jailed. The caller asks for information on […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

‘Through With Chew’ week reminds tobacco chewers of dangers

Smokeless does not mean harmless. That’s the caution health officials want tobacco users to know as they mark ‘Through With Chew’ week. “There are times it was difficult because you feel a little crabby when you’re craving a little cigarette and other people that are non-smokers, they don’t understand,” said Anna, who has been trying […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy