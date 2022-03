As Father Richard Jendras worried about his family stuck in Ukraine as war rages, he got a call at his church. Someone wanted to buy pierogis. “I thought to myself: All this and I have to deal with pierogis,” said Jendras, at Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Allentown. “I called him back and the gentleman sighed and said, ‘Father, I just want to help Ukraine.’”

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO