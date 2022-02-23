ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42 dogs rescued from southern Iowa home

By Dan Hendrickson
DES MOINES, IOWA — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is looking for homes for dozens of dogs rescued from a residence in southeast Iowa. The ARL says it was dispatched to a home in Lee County yesterday where they found 42 dogs and other animals living in unsafe conditions.

According to the ARL, dogs and puppies were “crammed” into cages in every room in the home, with some cages stacked on top of one another. The breeds rescued from the home included Great Danes, Weimaraner, Dachshunds and Corgis. The ARL says two or three adult dogs were sharing single cages and mothers with litters didn’t have enough room to move in their cage. The ARL reports that most of the dogs were underweight with rotten teeth.

In addition to the dogs, the ARL also found two cages crawling with 41 hamsters and several deceased hampsters.

The ARL is asking the public for help caring for the animals. Donations can be made online or to 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313.

