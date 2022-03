It sucks to say it, but the Washington Commanders are all but out of the running for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Washington isn’t on Rodgers’ list of trade destinations and aren’t one of “multiple” tams with an offer on the table for him. Could that have something to do with Green Bay being against trading him within the conference? You bet, but it looks like a long shot regardless.

