Zeeland plans to replace 2 downtown buildings

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Zeeland plans to demolish two buildings to make way for a new mixed-use downtown development.

The city recently bought the buildings and property located at 135 and 137 East Michigan Avenue between Elm and Church streets.

The plan for the space is to include a new mixed-use multistory development and a public pedestrian passageway to connect Main Avenue with the nearby public parking lot, according to the city.

The city said the new building must fit in with downtown Zeeland’s existing makeup and future direction. It must comply with the city’s first-floor zoning ordinance and include retail and restaurant space. The upper levels should have commercial and residential spaces.

More information about the property proposal can be found at www.CityofZeeland.com/RFP . Proposal are due March 31.

