Illinois State

IL State Sen. Tom Cullerton resigns, reportedly will plead guilty to federal embezzlement charges

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 5 days ago

Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton has resigned from his seat and he reportedly intends to plead guilty to federal embezzlement charges.

The Villa Park Democrat was indicted in 2019 on 39 counts of embezzlement, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and a single count of making a false statement about a health care matter.

SEE ALSO | Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges

The Chicago Tribune reports that he intends to pleas guilty. The U.S. Attorney's Office said that a change of plea hearing has been set for March 8.

Cullerton announced his resignation in a letter to Senate President Dan Harmon.

"Tom Cullerton served his constituents in the 23rd Senate District for nearly a decade," Harmon said in a statement. "I look forward to welcoming and working with a new senator from the district. We've got a lot of work to do for the people of Illinois."

Prosecutors said Cullerton took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits from labor unions while doing little or no work. Cullerton, a veteran, took a union job several months after he was elected in 2012.

He's the latest of several state lawmakers to leave office amid federal investigations.

Comments / 58

Thomas
5d ago

Hope he goes to prison, funny how much free cash he got from the teamster union the members need to revolt again the leadership what a joke Illinois is.

Reply(1)
9
Karen Erickson
5d ago

It's about time! I told his cousin's (Villa Park President) election committee I wouldn't support corruption, and the answer was 'Oh, that's his cousin.'Falling like flies...

Reply
5
special edition
5d ago

I agree he should be removed from office and all of the rest that would think of doing this. Reguardless of what party they represent.

Reply
5
 

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

