Amazon is undoubtedly the most popular shopping platform for household items, groceries, tech, and more. But as the commerce giant has scaled and adapted within the pandemic climate, so has the price of entry to its Prime membership program. During the company's Q4 earnings report in early February, Amazon announced that the monthly fee for Prime will increase from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual fee will increase from $119 to $139. For new users, this change is now active and will be reflected when signing up. And for existing users, the hike will take effect on March 25.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO