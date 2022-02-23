Neil Patrick Harris was in Tampa Bay last week

Actor Neil Patrick Harris posted a photo with his husband, David Burtka, in front of The Don CeSar on St. Pete Beach on his Instagram page. [ Instagram ]

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, known for television shows Doogie Howser and How I Met Your Mother and Broadway’s Kinky Boots, visited Tampa Bay last week.

Harris posted on his Instagram on Tuesday that he and his husband, David Burtka, had just returned home from a visit to St. Petersburg and stayed at The Don CeSar hotel on St. Pete Beach.

“Just got back from St. Petersburg, FL where we celebrated 3 Burtka birthdays: David’s sister, his father, and his step-mom,” he wrote on the post. “Stayed at the beautiful @thedoncesarhotel, aka The Pink Palace (yasss!). Thanks to the staff for being uniformly wonderful and kind.”

According to the website thatssotampa.com, Harris was spotted at Busch Gardens in Tampa, riding the new Iron Gwazi rollercoaster on Sunday.

Wonder what other Tampa Bay spots Harris may have hit up while he was in town?