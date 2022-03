BMW’s newest M3 is simply too controversial to take the top spot. The F80 generation M3 is a usable sports car with modern amenities. Let’s talk BMW. Rather, let’s talk BMW M3. In the eyes of many, it’s the sports car from the Fatherland. Bimmer has been making their racing machine since 1986. Over those many long years, the M3 has undergone many changes. In the eyes of some, too many. Apparently, Doug DeMuro feels the same. He put out a video ranking every single one. But I have some problems with it.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO