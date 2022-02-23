ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Snowmobile operator dies after collision with logging truck in U.P.

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0eMs9Cnl00

A 59-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was operating collided with a logging truck on a road in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Dean Daggett of Kenockee was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday's crash in Mackinac County's Moran Township, state police said Wednesday.

Police said the snowmobile went around a blind curve when it collided with the truck. The truck's driver was not injured.

The crash was under investigation.

Moran Township is northwest of St. Ignace.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Couple dies after collision with Virginia deputy’s cruiser

WARRENTON, Va. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a Virginia couple is dead after their car was hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty sheriff’s deputy. Virginia State Police said in a news release Sunday that the crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marsh Road and Granite Street in Fauquier County.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
KHON2

Man dies after two-vehicle collision on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man died following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday on Big Island. Big Island police identified the man as 58-year-old Matthew Sean Saxbury from Hōnaunau. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You. The incident happened on...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Man dies after collision in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after an two-vehicle accident in Kaneohe. It happened at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. The 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition...
KANEOHE, HI
Shropshire Star

Hundreds of road crash victims suffer broken necks, lost limbs or deep wounds

New figures reveal the life-changing consequences of collisions on Britain’s roads. The number of road crash victims who suffer life-changing injuries such as broken necks, lost limbs and deep, penetrating wounds has been revealed for the first time. Figures published by the Department for Transport (DfT) illustrate the severe...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logging Truck#Snowmobile#Traffic Accident
Mercury News

Teen dies, driver arrested after major Concord collision

CONCORD — A 16-year-old boy died Friday after a major collision that blocked a key downtown intersection for several hours, authorities said. According to a statement Friday night, officers responded shortly after 3:35 p.m. to Clayton Road at Galindo Street for reports of the collision, and learned that the 16-year-old was a pedestrian struck by one of several vehicles involved. Bay City News reported that a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the boy was riding a bicycle.
CONCORD, CA
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist, 23, in Critical Condition After Collision with Box Truck in Vista

A motorcyclist was gravely injured Monday morning in a collision on a northern San Diego County street, authorities reported. The 23-year-old man was riding in the 1400 block of North Melrose Drive in Vista when his two-wheeler crashed into a box truck whose driver made a U-turn directly in his path, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. It happened about 11 a.m.
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KUTV

35-year-old man dies after ski collision at Snowbasin

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 35-year-old man has died after a ski collision at Snowbasin Resort. Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the man was on the mountain during a work party Friday when they received reports of the collision at around 2:30 p.m. Snowbasin EMT’s...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Boy, 14, dies after ski collision at Alta

ALTA, Utah, Feb. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Marshal’s Office in Alta is investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally injured in a skiing collision Sunday. Emergency responders went to the Sugarloaf area just before 10 a.m., according to a statement released Monday. When...
ACCIDENTS
WDIO-TV

Snowmobiler dies in Bayfield County crash

A snowmobiler died in a crash on Lake Namakagon in Bayfield County on Sunday. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the operator was traveling across the lake when he struck the shoreline, causing him to be ejected from the snowmobile and into a tree. A DNR report lists the victim as...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy