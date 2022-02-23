ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Expected to miss next two contests

Jokiharju (lower body) won't play Friday versus St. Louis and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Stars, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. At this point it's safe to assume Jokiharju will miss Buffalo's next two contests, but in the event he unexpectedly makes his return Sunday versus Dallas, the Sabres will undoubtedly release another update on his status. With Jokiharju on the shelf, look for Robert Hagg to draw into the lineup against the Blues.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Justin Schultz: Not expected to play

Schultz (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Despite taking warmups, Schultz will be replaced by Michal Kempny for Saturday's contest. Schultz will be reevaluated prior to Monday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.
NHL
Buffalo News

Observations: Sabres play another Cup contender tough, fall in 5-3 loss

ST. LOUIS – The moment wasn’t too big for the Buffalo Sabres. On the road against one of the NHL’s top teams, the Sabres scored first, responded well following consecutive goals by the St. Louis Blues and challenged goaltender Ville Husso throughout the night. When the Sabres...
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Won't play Monday

Lowry has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to personal reasons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Lowry sat out the second half of January and missed nine games for personal reasons, and he'll be sidelined again for Monday's contest. It's unclear if he's expected to miss multiple games this time around, but his next chance to take the court will come Wednesday at Milwaukee. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin should see more run in his absence for Miami.
NBA
Don Granato
Kyle Okposo
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks bounce back with 5-3 win over Marlies

The Rochester Americans bounced back with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Amerks goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 33-of-36 shots to earn the win. Joseph Woll stopped 27-of-32 shots for the Marlies. Rochester went 3-for-8 on the power play and finished 3-for-3 on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch

Bailey was a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey hasn't scored in the past 13 games and has only lit the lamp three times this season. Whether or not this benching is a one-time thing or a sign of what's coming could depend upon the outcome of the game versus the Sharks. The Islanders next play Saturday versus the Kings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
#Montreal#The Buffalo News
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Relentless in Friday's win

MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it put the captain at a tie with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
ABC4

Jazz bench leads the way as Utah knocks off Phoenix, 118-114

PHOENIX (AP) – The Utah Jazz are finally healthy, hitting shots and reasserting themselves as a Western Conference powerhouse. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Jazz stayed hot with a 118-114 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday. “We’ve got so much talent, it’s hard to lose when we play that way,” […]
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win

Towns logged 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 win over Memphis. Towns notched his fourth double-double in a row and his 28th of the season. He also blocked at least three shots for the seventh time during the campaign. Across 10 contests in February, the All-Star big man is averaging 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. Towns will look to continue his solid play in a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA

