NHL

Oilers' Mike Smith: Between pipes Wednesday

 5 days ago

Smith will defend the blue paint Wednesday on the road against Tampa Bay. Smith has gone 3-3-0 with...

Oilers' Mike Smith: Tough loss against Canes

Smith stopped 27 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Both Carolina goals were scored in the back half of the first period, and while Smith shut the door the rest of the way, Edmonton's offense couldn't climb out of the early hole. The veteran goalie has lost three straight starts, and on the season he carries a shaky 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage through 14 appearances.
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
State
Minnesota State
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Pockets helper Monday

Backstrom recorded an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Backstrom has picked up assists in each of his last two outings after a span of netting just one goal in six games. The 34-year-old set up Conor Sheary's first-period marker Monday. With 16 points, 43 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 22 contests this season, Backstrom has performed well in a second-line role. Given the Capitals' recent struggles, it's fair to wonder if the Swede may be reunited with Alex Ovechkin on the top line soon.
Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
#Oilers
CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
College basketball rankings: Iowa rounds out Top 25 And 1 with a better team than its resume suggests

Iowa has been strong in the predictive metrics all season even if the resume never really matched the computer numbers. And, to be honest, the resume still doesn't match the computer numbers; that's why CBS Sports Bracket Expert Jerry Palm has the Hawkeyes projected as a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament despite them being ranking 15th at KenPom.com, 15th in Sagarin, 16th at BartTorvik.com and 19th in the NET.
IOWA STATE
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles in loss

Markkanen ended Monday's 127-122 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes. He also had five turnovers. Markkanen battled an ankle injury before the All-Star break and has struggled with his efficiency in three games since returning. Despite multiple volume scoring efforts, the 24-year-old has shot 34.1 percent from the field over that stretch. Markkanen is a viable source of threes and a capable scoring threat, but Monday serves as a reminder of his high volatility.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
