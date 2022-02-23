ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 24 new, 557 active cases

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xuye5_0eMs96ae00

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 24 new and 557 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

There were 46 new and 585 active cases reported by MCCHD on Tuesday.

Three are 28 active COVID-19 cases associated with the University of Montana, a drop of two cases since Tuesday's report.

A total of 26,884 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,126 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen from 20 to 22 and includes eight county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 15.45% to 13.19% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 40 to 36.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,976 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

