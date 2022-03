A man was stabbed by a teenager in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

Police say the stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. in front of 694 Fulton St. The 34-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and back after getting into an argument with a group of teens.

It is unknown how many were in the group, but officers say they ran into the Lafayette subway station after the incident.

The victim is in stable condition.