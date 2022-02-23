Arnold teen arrested after "possible road rage" incident

An Arnold teen was arrested for allegedly threatening another teen at knifepoint over a possible road-rage incident Monday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County police said an officer saw a male yelling at someone in a vehicle at about 3:15 p.m. Feb. 21 on Severn Way at Pine Bluff.

Police determined a 17-year-old wanted to fight a 16-year-old over a possible road-rage incident, and threatened the victim with a knife.

The teen was charged on a juvenile citation.