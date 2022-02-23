ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We must level the playing field for this year’s exams

By Letters
 5 days ago
‘Announcing a restricted list of topics only four months before the exams is an enormous disadvantage to those who have not yet been able to cover them.’

As a retired economics teacher who served for 10 years as an examinations officer and a further decade as an exams inspector, I feel able to comment on the current fiasco (Students and teachers in England decry ‘virtually useless’ exams previews, 17 February).

The disparity across the student population, both in terms of face to face teaching and individual circumstances, such as computer access and home environment, requires a different approach. Announcing a restricted list of topics four months before the exams is an enormous disadvantage to those who have not yet been able to cover those topics.

A much fairer system would be to set a choice of questions within each of the topics across the whole syllabus. Students and teachers would then be able to choose to answer questions on those parts of the syllabus that they have been able to cover.

Students who have been able to study the whole of the syllabus would still have an advantage, but it would not be so great.

This system would not wholly compensate in those subjects where there is progressive learning (eg foreign languages); nor would it compensate for the lack of opportunity to develop skills, such as essay writing – but it would be a lot better than what is currently being offered.

Dennis Johnson

Kempston, Bedford

Managing to avoid the highly regulated and recently reformed A-levels by using Pre-U exams, largely set and marked by teachers in the independent sector, private schools have repeatedly inflated their results, and neither the DfE nor Ofqual seems sufficiently bothered about maintaining even the appearance of a level playing field to intervene. If we want a “system that benefits society as a whole” (Editorial, 20 February), it needs to focus attention on reining in the power of private schools.

Bernie Evans

Liverpool

